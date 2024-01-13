Daniel Englander, a director at Copart Inc (CPRT, Financial), executed a sale of 320,000 shares in the company on January 3, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Copart Inc is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services to automotive resellers. The company operates in a digital platform, offering services that include sales processing, vehicle inspection, and inventory management. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 320,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Copart Inc indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 11 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Copart Inc were trading at $47.04, giving the company a market capitalization of $44,698.774 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 34.10, surpassing the industry median of 17.66 and also exceeding the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the current share price at $47.04 and a GuruFocus Value of $46.97, Copart Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

