Rapid7 Inc COO Andrew Burton Sells 17,000 Shares

On January 3, 2024, Andrew Burton, the Chief Operating Officer of Rapid7 Inc (RPD, Financial), sold 17,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $53.68 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $912,560.

Rapid7 Inc is a cybersecurity company that provides analytics and automation through its Insight platform. The platform helps organizations with security operations, analytics, and automation to better understand and reduce their cyber risk.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 55,577 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and three insider sells for Rapid7 Inc.

Shares of Rapid7 Inc were trading at $53.68 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $3.162 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.58, with a GuruFocus Value of $92.58, indicating that Rapid7 Inc is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated using historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity for Rapid7 Inc.

The GF Value image above provides a visual representation of Rapid7 Inc's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value according to GuruFocus.

