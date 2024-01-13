Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc Insider Sells Shares

Chief Discovery/Trans Medicine James Hamilton of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR, Financial) sold 38,443 shares of the company's stock on January 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that develops medicines to treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Utilizing a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. Arrowhead's pipeline includes clinical programs in a range of disease areas including liver diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and chronic pain.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 41,443 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $34.69, giving the company a market cap of $3.824 billion.

With the stock price at $34.69 and a GuruFocus Value of $41.39, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

