Long-established in the Asset Management industry, Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. However, it has recently witnessed a daily loss of 0.19%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 18.1%. Fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Principal Financial Group Inc.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Principal Financial Group Inc a GF Score of 65 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding Principal Financial Group Inc's Business

Principal Financial Group Inc is a leader in global investment management, offering a wide range of financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. With a market cap of $19.23 billion and sales of $14.08 billion, Principal Financial Group Inc operates through four business segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and United States Insurance Solutions. The company generates maximum revenue in the form of premiums, indicating a strong presence in the insurance sector.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Principal Financial Group Inc's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company's debt-to-Ebitda ratio is 9999, which is above Joel Tillinghast's warning level of 4 and is worse than 0% of 358 companies in the Asset Management industry. Tillinghast said in his book “Big Money Think's Small: Biases, Blind Spots, and Smarter Investing” that a high debt-to-Ebitda ratio can be a red flag unless tangible assets cover the debt.

Profitability Breakdown

Principal Financial Group Inc's low Profitability rank can also raise warning signals. The company's Net Margin has declined over the past five years, with the following data: 2019: 8.59%; 2020: 9.47%; 2021: 11.99%; 2022: 27.51%; 2023: 0%. This downward trend in net margin reflects challenges in maintaining profitability and could be a cause for concern among investors.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where Principal Financial Group Inc seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. Additionally, Principal Financial Group Inc's predictability rank is just one star out of five, adding to investor uncertainty regarding revenue and earnings consistency. This low predictability could deter investors looking for stable and predictable growth trajectories.

Next Steps

Considering Principal Financial Group Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. Investors should be cautious and consider these factors when evaluating the company's future prospects. For those seeking more robust investment opportunities, GuruFocus Premium members can find companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen.

