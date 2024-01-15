What's Driving LG Display Co Ltd's Surprising 11% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago

LG Display Co Ltd (LPL, Financial) has recently seen a notable uptick in its stock performance, with a 4.36% gain over the past week and an impressive 10.55% gain over the past three months. The company's market capitalization stands at $3.81 billion, and the recent price of $5.33 reflects a positive trajectory for the stock. When compared to the GF Value of $5.55, LG Display is currently considered fairly valued, a shift from its previous status as modestly undervalued when the GF Value was at $5.86 three months ago.

Introduction to LG Display Co Ltd

LG Display Co Ltd operates within the competitive hardware industry, specializing in the manufacture and sale of TFT-LCD and OLED display panels. The company boasts a diverse product range that includes panels for various electronic devices such as notebook computers, monitors, televisions, smartphones, and tablets. With a strong global sales network that extends to the United States, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, China, and Singapore, LG Display has established a significant presence in the international market, deriving the majority of its revenue from these overseas markets, complemented by domestic sales in South Korea.

1744378018656219136.png

Assessing LG Display's Profitability

LG Display's Profitability Rank stands at 5/10, indicating a moderate level of profitability within the industry. The company's operating margin is currently at -15.55%, which, despite being negative, fares better than 15.86% of 2,452 companies in the same sector. The ROE (Return on Equity) is deeply negative at -50.36%, yet it still outperforms 6.2% of its peers. Similarly, the ROA (Return on Assets) and ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) are negative at -12.51% and -9.12% respectively, but these figures are better than those of a significant number of competitors. Over the past decade, LG Display has managed to maintain profitability for 6 years, which is more consistent than 37.73% of companies in the industry.

1744378039443189760.png

Growth Prospects of LG Display

The company's Growth Rank is currently at 3/10, reflecting a lower growth trajectory in comparison to industry peers. The 3-year revenue growth rate per share stands at 3.70%, which is better than 47.09% of companies. However, the 5-year revenue growth rate per share is a meager 0.50%, surpassing 40.71% of competitors. Looking ahead, the estimated total revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is projected at -6.47%, which, while negative, is still better than 3.5% of the industry. The 3-year EPS without NRI (Net Recognizable Income) growth rate is at -14.70%, indicating challenges in maintaining earnings growth.

1744378057948459008.png

Market Position and Competition

When examining LG Display's market position, it's important to consider its competitors. Yujin Robot Co Ltd (XKRX:056080, Financial) has a market cap of $318.789 million, Paseco Co Ltd (XKRX:037070, Financial) is valued at $157.628 million, and Spigen Korea Co Ltd (XKRX:192440, Financial) comes in at $149.574 million. These companies, while smaller in market capitalization, represent the competitive landscape in which LG Display operates.

Conclusion

In summary, LG Display Co Ltd's recent stock performance has been positive, with a significant gain over the past three months. The company is currently fairly valued according to the GF Value, with a shift from its previous modestly undervalued status. While profitability remains a challenge, with negative margins and returns, LG Display has managed to outperform a portion of its competitors. Growth prospects appear limited, with low growth rates and a negative outlook for future revenue. However, the company's strong global presence and consistent profitability over the past decade provide a foundation for potential improvement. As investors consider LG Display's position relative to its competitors, the company's ability to innovate and adapt to market demands will be crucial in determining its future success.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.