Baillie Gifford Adjusts Stake in Chegg Inc

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Overview of Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s Recent Transaction

On December 1, 2023, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment management firm, made a significant adjustment to its investment in Chegg Inc (CHGG, Financial), an American educational services company. The firm reduced its holdings by 5,236,396 shares, resulting in a 52.79% decrease in its position. This trade had a minor impact of -0.05% on the firm's portfolio, with the shares being traded at a price of $10.23 each. Following the transaction, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s remaining stake in Chegg Inc amounts to 4,682,387 shares, representing 4.04% of the company's outstanding shares and 0.04% of Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio.

Profile of Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), with over a century of investment management experience, is known for its commitment to professional excellence and client interests. The firm manages assets for some of the world's largest professional investors, including pension funds and financial institutions across various continents. Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment philosophy is centered on long-term, bottom-up investing, with a focus on identifying companies with the potential for sustainable, above-average growth. The firm's top holdings include prominent names such as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), MercadoLibre Inc (MELI, Financial), NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial), Tesla Inc (TSLA, Financial), and Moderna Inc (MRNA, Financial), with a strong inclination towards the Consumer Cyclical and Technology sectors. 1744389299433959424.png

Introduction to Chegg Inc

Chegg Inc offers a wide array of academic and career services, primarily through its Subscription Services and Skills and Other segments. The company's platform is designed to assist learners in accessing course materials and developing personal and professional skills. Chegg's Subscription Services include various study aids and educational tools, while the Skills and Other segment focuses on skills development, advertising services, and textbook offerings. Chegg has been publicly traded since November 13, 2013, and operates within the education industry.

Financial and Market Analysis of Chegg Inc

Chegg Inc currently holds a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, with a stock price of $11.045 as of the latest data. However, the company's PE Percentage stands at 0.00, indicating that it is not generating profits at the moment. The GF Valuation labels Chegg as a "Possible Value Trap," suggesting investors should think twice before investing, given the stock's GF Value of $29.98 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.37. Since the transaction date, the stock has seen a gain of 7.97%, but its performance since the IPO has been relatively flat, with a 0.41% increase.

Impact of Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s Position in Chegg Inc

Post-transaction, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s stake in Chegg Inc remains substantial, with the firm holding 4,682,387 shares. This position, although reduced, still signifies a notable investment by Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) in Chegg, reflecting the firm's confidence in the company's long-term growth potential despite the current financial indicators.

Chegg Inc's Performance Metrics

Chegg Inc's GF Score stands at 77 out of 100, indicating a strong potential for future performance. The score is a composite of various metrics, including Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank. Chegg's Financial Strength and Profitability Rank are moderate, with scores of 5/10 and 4/10, respectively. However, the company's Growth Rank is impressive at 9/10, suggesting robust growth prospects. The GF Value Rank and Momentum Rank are at 4/10 and 5/10, respectively, indicating room for improvement in these areas. 1744389277338365952.png

Comparative Analysis with Largest Guru Shareholder

The largest guru shareholder in Chegg Inc is Leucadia National, although the specific share percentage is not provided. Comparing Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s position with that of Leucadia National would offer insights into the investment strategies and confidence levels of these major investors in Chegg's future.

Market Reaction and Future Outlook

Since Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s trade, Chegg Inc's stock price has experienced a slight uptick. The future outlook for Chegg will depend on its ability to navigate the challenges of the education industry, capitalize on growth opportunities, and improve its financial health. Investors will be closely monitoring Chegg's performance metrics, including its GF Score components, to gauge the company's potential for long-term success.

Transaction Analysis

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision to reduce its stake in Chegg Inc has had a minimal impact on its portfolio, given the small trade impact of -0.05%. However, the firm's continued investment in Chegg suggests a belief in the company's value proposition. As Chegg works towards improving its financial and market performance, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s future moves will be closely watched by investors seeking to understand the firm's long-term strategy.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.