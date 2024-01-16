Insider Sell: EVP, General Counsel Robert Delpriore Sells 7,211 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA, Financial), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, selective development, redevelopment, and management of multifamily homes throughout the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. On January 8, 2024, EVP, General Counsel Robert Delpriore sold 7,211 shares of the company's stock.

The transaction was executed at an average price of $131.33 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $947,000. This insider sell has adjusted the holdings of the insider in the company, reflecting a change in the insider's investment in the firm.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,199 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, indicating a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc shows a mix of insider buying and selling activities. In the past year, there have been 4 insider buys and 7 insider sells, providing a broader context to the recent sale by the insider.

1744570387171176448.png

As of the date of the insider's recent sell, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc had a market capitalization of $15.576 billion, with the stock trading at $131.33 per share.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 26.64, which is above the industry median of 17.86 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This valuation metric provides insight into how the market is currently valuing the company relative to its earnings.

According to the GuruFocus Value indicator, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81, with the stock being classified as Modestly Undervalued. The GF Value of $161.68 suggests that the stock is trading below its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

1744570406817296384.png

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sell event, along with the company's valuation metrics and insider transaction trends, provides investors with data points to consider when evaluating their investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.

