Tradeweb Markets Inc CEO William Hult Sells 24,041 Shares

William Hult, CEO of Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW, Financial), executed a sale of 24,041 shares in the company on January 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Tradeweb Markets Inc is a leading global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities, and money markets. The company provides institutional, wholesale, and retail market participants with more than 40 products in over 65 countries, enhancing transparency and efficiency in the financial markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 134,041 shares and has not made any purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at Tradeweb Markets Inc, with a total of 21 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc were trading at $94.23, resulting in a market capitalization of $20,171,092,000. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 55.41, which is above the industry median of 19.13 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.09, with a current share price of $94.23 and a GuruFocus Value of $86.49, indicating that Tradeweb Markets Inc is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership