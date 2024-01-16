HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA's Dividend Analysis

Investigating the Dividend Sustainability and Growth Prospects of HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA (HLPMF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.3 per share, payable on 2024-01-17, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-01-10. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA Do?

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA is an energy group company. The company's activities include Refining, Supply, and Trading of petroleum and petrochemical products, Fuels Marketing both in Greece and internationally, Renewable Energy Sources, Power Generation and Trading, as well as Supply, Distribution, and Trading of Natural Gas.

A Glimpse at HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA's Dividend History

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2020. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 10.31% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 14.32%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA's annual dividend growth rate was 2.20%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -5.20% per year. Based on HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA stock as of today is approximately 7.89%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA's dividend payout ratio is 1.53, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 7 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA's revenue has increased by approximately 17.90% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 63.8% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA's earnings increased by approximately 72.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 85.58% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, while HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA's dividend payments and yield are attractive, investors should consider the payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics when assessing the sustainability of the dividends. With a solid revenue model and strong earnings growth, the company's future dividend prospects appear promising. However, the current payout ratio may raise questions about long-term sustainability. Investors should continue to monitor these factors to make informed decisions. For those seeking to find more high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium users can use the High Dividend Yield Screener.

