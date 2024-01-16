Fortinet Inc (FTNT, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $60.44, Fortinet Inc has witnessed a daily loss of 1.34%, marked against a three-month change of 2.2%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Fortinet Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in financial strength, profitability, and growth, and a slightly lower but still strong momentum rank, GuruFocus assigned Fortinet Inc the GF Score of 96 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Fortinet Inc's Business

Fortinet Inc, with a market cap of $46.41 billion and sales of $5.17 billion, is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, zero-trust access, and security operations. The firm derives a majority of its revenue through sales of its subscriptions and support-based business. The California-based firm has more than 700,000 customers across the world. Fortinet Inc's operating margin stands at a healthy 23.39%, indicating its efficiency in managing expenses relative to its revenue.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Fortinet Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for Fortinet Inc stands impressively at 60.2, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. This robust financial position resonates with the wisdom of legendary investor Benjamin Graham, who favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least 5. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.19, Fortinet Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Fortinet Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. Fortinet Inc's Operating Margin has increased over the past five years, with the following data: 2019: 16.23%; 2020: 18.95%; 2021: 19.32%; 2022: 21.85%; 2023: 18.20%. The Piotroski F-Score confirms Fortinet Inc's solid financial situation based on Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale, which measures a company's profitability, funding and operating efficiency.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Fortinet Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 30.4%, which outperforms better than 84.4% of 2398 companies in the Software industry. Moreover, Fortinet Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 37.7, and the rate over the past five years is 45.4. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Considering Fortinet Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. The company's strategic approach to managing its capital structure, its ability to generate profits efficiently, and its commitment to growth are all indicators of a strong competitive advantage in the cybersecurity market. Investors looking for companies with similar characteristics can explore more options using the GF Score Screen provided by GuruFocus. With a GF Score of 96, Fortinet Inc stands out as a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking to capitalize on the company's market-leading position and growth trajectory.

