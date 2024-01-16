Market Today: Bitcoin ETF Approval Sparks Brief Surge as Tech Stocks Falter

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's approval of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest directly in Bitcoin (BTC-USD, Financial) created a momentary spike in the cryptocurrency's value, reaching as high as $47.8K before settling back down. This volatility indicates that the market may have already anticipated the news. Despite the initial excitement, Bitcoin's price dipped to $46.2K later in the day. The SEC's decision is aimed at enhancing market transparency and providing investors with regulated access to digital asset investments.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR, Financial) reported a strong second quarter with Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23, surpassing estimates by $0.04, and revenue growth of 44.6% year-over-year. However, the company's shares plummeted by over 20% following the announcement. Aehr revised its full-year fiscal 2024 guidance, projecting revenue between $75 million and $85 million, with GAAP net income expected to be 20-25% of revenue.

Sonos (SONO, Financial) announced a significant change in its executive team, appointing Saori Casey as the new CFO. Casey brings over three decades of corporate finance experience, including a 13-year tenure at Apple (AAPL). The company is optimistic about the strategic and financial expertise Casey will contribute to Sonos's growth.

Unity Software (U, Financial) revealed plans to reduce its workforce by 25% as part of a restructuring effort to focus on its core business. The layoffs will affect approximately 1,800 employees, with the associated costs to be incurred primarily in the first quarter of 2024. Unity's decision comes as the company strives for long-term profitability amidst increasing revenues but continued losses.

Uranium stocks experienced a surge following the U.S. Department of Energy's request for proposals to establish a domestic supply of high assay low enriched uranium (HALEU). This move is significant as HALEU is not currently produced in the U.S. and is only commercially available from Russia. Uranium companies like Global Atomic (GLATF, Financial), NexGen Energy (NXE, Financial), and others saw their stock prices increase on the news.

Starbucks (SBUX, Financial) expanded its Board of Directors with the election of Daniel Servitje, Neal Mohan, and Mike Sievert. These new members bring a wealth of experience from their respective roles as CEO of Grupo Bimbo, CEO of YouTube, and CEO of T-Mobile US, Inc.

Cannabis stocks, including Tilray Brands (TLRY, Financial), faced a downturn despite the company reporting record-high revenue for the second quarter of FY24. The decline in stock prices was seen across various cannabis companies, reflecting investor concerns despite Tilray's strong performance in its beverage alcohol segment.

Boeing (BA, Financial) faced another challenge as the company is revising its inspection and maintenance instructions for the 737 Max 9. This revision could extend the grounding period for the aircraft, following an emergency landing incident involving an Alaska Airlines flight.

WD-40 (WDFC, Financial) exceeded expectations with its first-quarter results, posting a GAAP EPS of $1.28 and revenue growth of 12.4% year-over-year. The company also reaffirmed its guidance for 2024, projecting steady growth and profitability.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.