Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) Reports Mixed Fiscal Q3 2024 Results Amid Rising Interest Rates

Net Investment Income Per Share Declines Sequentially but Grows Year-Over-Year

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Investment Income (NII): $1.09 per share, down 5% from last quarter but up 27% from the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted Net Investment Income: $1.01 per share, a decrease of 6% from last quarter, yet a 31% increase year-over-year.
  • Assets Under Management (AUM): Increased to $1.114 billion, up 13.4% from the previous year.
  • Net Asset Value (NAV): $359.6 million, with NAV per share at $27.42.
  • Dividend Yield: Announced an 11.0% dividend yield based on the recent stock price.
  • Portfolio Activity: $35.6 million in originations and $2.1 million in repayments during the quarter.
Article's Main Image

On January 9, 2024, Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results for its fiscal third quarter of 2024. As a specialty finance company, SAR provides customized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market businesses, focusing on senior and unitranche leveraged loans, mezzanine debt, and equity investments.

Financial Performance and Challenges

SAR's financial performance this quarter reflects the impact of rising interest rates, which have contributed to increased earnings from its floating rate assets. However, the company's NII per share saw a sequential decline of 5%, although it was up 27% compared to the same quarter last year. Adjusted NII per share also experienced a decrease from the last quarter but showed significant growth on a year-over-year basis.

The company's AUM grew to $1.114 billion, marking a 13.4% increase from the previous year. This growth is attributed to a stable overall portfolio performance and margin improvement. Despite these achievements, SAR faces challenges, including potential interest rate cuts in 2024, which could impact earnings. However, the company's current earnings yield and overearning of its dividend provide a cushion against such adverse events.

Financial Highlights and Importance

SAR's financial achievements this quarter include a substantial year-over-year increase in earnings, reflecting growth in AUM and improved margins from increasing rates on floating rate assets. The company's ability to overearn its dividend by 29c this quarter, or $1.16 annualized per share, is particularly noteworthy as it contributes to an increase in NAV, supports portfolio growth, and provides a buffer against potential downturns.

For value investors, the company's strong dividend yield of 11.0% and earnings yield of 15.4% are significant indicators of SAR's ability to generate income. Additionally, the company's disciplined approach to credit and investment selection, as well as its diversified funding sources, are crucial for maintaining stability and growth in the asset management industry.

Key Financial Metrics

Important metrics from SAR's financial statements include:

  • AUM of $1.114 billion, up from $982.034 million the previous year.
  • NAV of $359.559 million, with NAV per share at $27.42.
  • Investment Income of $36.340 million, up from $26.257 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Investment Income per share of $1.09, up from $0.83 in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted Net Investment Income per share of $1.01, up from $0.77 in the same quarter last year.
  • Earnings per share of $(0.31), compared to $0.51 in the same quarter last year.
The rise in interest rates has stabilized in the recent quarter, resulting in elevated margins on our growing portfolio relative to the past year. The continued general contraction of available credit for smaller middle market businesses and our ongoing development of sponsor relationships have created an abundant flow of attractive investment opportunities from high quality sponsors at attractive pricing, terms and absolute rates," said Christian L. Oberbeck, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Saratoga Investment.

Analysis of Company's Performance

SAR's performance this quarter demonstrates resilience in a challenging economic environment. The company's strategic focus on high-quality credit and pricing standards has allowed it to maintain a robust pipeline of investment opportunities. Despite market volatility, SAR's disciplined investment approach and experienced management team have positioned the company for long-term growth and quality maintenance.

For further details on Saratoga Investment Corp's fiscal third quarter 2024 results, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Saratoga Investment Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.