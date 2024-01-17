Zymeworks Inc CEO Kenneth Galbraith Sells 23,904 Shares

Zymeworks Inc (NASDAQ:ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics, recently witnessed a significant insider sell. The Chair & CEO, Kenneth Galbraith, sold 23,904 shares of the company on January 8, 2024, according to a SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 23,904 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a series of insider activities at Zymeworks Inc, which has seen a balanced number of insider buys and sells over the past year, with 5 insider buys and 5 insider sells reported.

On the day of the sell, shares of Zymeworks Inc were trading at $10.79, giving the company a market capitalization of $805.023 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 3.71, which is below the industry median of 33.16 and above the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

The current price-to-GF-Value ratio for Zymeworks Inc is 0.73, with the stock being labeled as Modestly Undervalued based on its GF Value of $14.79. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend for Zymeworks Inc suggests a neutral sentiment among the company's insiders, with an equal number of buys and sells over the past year. This could indicate that insiders are balancing their holdings in response to the company's performance and market conditions.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's prospects and management's view of the stock's valuation. However, insider transactions are just one of many factors that should be considered when evaluating a company's financial health and investment potential.

