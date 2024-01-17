Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund's Dividend Analysis

Investigating the Sustainability of NAD's Dividend Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.04 per share, payable on 2024-02-01, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-01-11. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Do?

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempted from regular federal income tax by investing in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities or certain U.S. territories.

A Glimpse at Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund's Dividend History

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2017. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.14% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.62%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund's annual dividend growth rate was -11.90%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to -4.50% per year. Based on Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock as of today is approximately 3.29%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-10-31, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund's dividend payout ratio is 2.50, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund's profitability 2 out of 10 as of 2023-10-31, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 5 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund's growth rank of 2 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects and thus, the dividend may not be sustainable.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund's revenue has decreased by approximately -26.60% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 83.24% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund's earnings decreased by approximately -28.00% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 81.84% of global competitors.

Next Steps

While Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund's commitment to providing tax-exempt income is clear, the sustainability of its dividend is under scrutiny due to the negative growth rates, low profitability, and poor growth prospects. The dividend payout ratio, while low, does not guarantee dividend safety when coupled with the company's underperformance in revenue and earnings growth. Value investors should consider these factors when assessing Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund as a potential income-generating investment. For those seeking high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener for more comprehensive research and analysis.

