Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund's Dividend Analysis

Understanding the Dividend Dynamics of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on 2024-02-01, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-01-11. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund Do?

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing in an actively managed portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities.

A Glimpse at Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund's Dividend History

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2001. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.08% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 5.14%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund's dividend yield of 4.08% is near a 10-year low and underperforms 66.5% of global competitors in the Asset Management industry, suggesting that the company's dividend yield may not be a compelling proposition for income investors.

Over the past three years, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund's annual dividend growth rate was -11.10%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to -5.40% per year. And over the past decade, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -1.70%.

Based on Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund stock as of today is approximately 3.09%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-10-31, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund's dividend payout ratio is 2.13, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund's profitability 3 out of 10 as of 2023-10-31, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 7 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund's growth rank of 3 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects and thus, the dividend may not be sustainable.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund's earnings increased by approximately 40.60% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 81.72% of global competitors.

Next Steps for Investors

Considering Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund's dividend payments, dividend growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics, investors should weigh these factors when evaluating the sustainability of dividends. The company's history of consistent dividend payments is commendable, yet the declining growth rates and low profitability rank raise concerns about future sustainability. The robust EPS growth rate is a positive sign, indicating potential for future earnings and dividend stability. Investors seeking high-dividend yield opportunities may benefit from utilizing tools such as the High Dividend Yield Screener available to GuruFocus Premium users to find stocks that align with their investment strategy.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis.

