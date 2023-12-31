Charles Brandes Adjusts Position in Orion Group Holdings Inc

Overview of Charles Brandes Trades, Portfolio)'s Recent Stock Transaction

On December 31, 2023, Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio), through Brandes Investment Partners, made a notable adjustment to the firm's holdings in Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN, Financial). The transaction involved a reduction of 193,084 shares, which equates to a -5.47% change in the firm's position in the company. This move had a minor impact of -0.02% on the portfolio, with the trade executed at a price of $4.94 per share. Following the transaction, Brandes Investment Partners holds a total of 3,337,094 shares in Orion Group Holdings Inc, representing a 10.27% ownership stake in the company and a 0.32% position within the firm's portfolio.

Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned figure in the investment world, having founded Brandes Investment Partners in 1974. Before retiring in 2018, Brandes managed various portfolios, including U.S. Equity and Global Equity Funds, and authored the book “Value Investing Today.” The firm is recognized for its global investment approach, grounded in value investing principles. It aims to identify undervalued securities and maintain positions until their true value is realized by the market. With a diverse portfolio of 152 stocks, Brandes Investment Partners has significant holdings in sectors such as Healthcare and Financial Services, with top positions in companies like Comcast Corp (CMCSA, Financial), Embraer SA (ERJ, Financial), and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $5.11 billion.

Orion Group Holdings Inc Overview

Orion Group Holdings Inc, with its stock symbol ORN, operates as a specialty construction company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. Since its IPO on December 20, 1995, the company has been providing services in marine construction and dredging, as well as turnkey concrete construction. Despite a market capitalization of $152.708 million, Orion Group Holdings Inc is currently facing financial challenges, reflected in a stock price of $4.7, which is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value of $3.52. The company's stock performance indicators suggest a poor outlook, with a GF Score of 52/100, indicating potential underperformance.

Analysis of the Trade Impact

The recent trade by Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) has slightly decreased the firm's exposure to Orion Group Holdings Inc, aligning with the firm's value investing strategy. The reduction in shares may reflect a strategic decision based on the company's current valuation and performance metrics. With a position size of 0.32% in the portfolio, the trade suggests a careful rebalancing rather than a significant shift in investment strategy.

Orion Group Holdings Inc Stock Performance

Orion Group Holdings Inc's stock price has seen a decline of -4.86% since the trade, with the current price standing at $4.7, below the trade price of $4.94. The stock's performance has been lackluster, with a year-to-date change of -2.69% and a significant drop of -70.63% since its IPO. The company's financial strength and profitability are areas of concern, with a Financial Strength rank of 5/10 and a Profitability Rank of 4/10.

Sector and Market Context

Orion Group Holdings Inc operates within the construction industry, a sector that can be significantly affected by economic cycles and infrastructure spending. The broader market trends, including interest rates and government policies, can influence the performance of stocks within this sector. Orion's standing in the industry is challenged by its financial metrics and market valuation.

Other Gurus' Positions in Orion Group Holdings Inc

While Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm remains a significant shareholder in Orion Group Holdings Inc, other notable investors such as First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) also hold stakes in the company. The comparison of positions among these investors can provide insights into the stock's appeal to value-oriented investment strategies.

Closing Analysis

The recent transaction by Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) in Orion Group Holdings Inc reflects a minor adjustment in the firm's investment approach. Given the company's current GF Score and valuation status, the trade may be indicative of Brandes Investment Partners' assessment of the stock's future performance potential. As the market continues to evolve, the implications of this trade will become clearer, particularly in the context of Orion's ability to improve its financial and operational metrics.

