Q1 2020 Progressive Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Welcome to The Progressive Corporation First Quarter Investor Event. The company will not make detailed comments related to quarterly results in addition to those provided in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q and the letter to shareholders, which have been posted to the company's website, and we will use this event to respond to questions.



Acting as moderator for the event will be Julia Hornack. At this time, I will turn the event over to Ms. Hornack. Please go ahead.



Julia Hornack - The Progressive Corporation - IR Contact



Thank you, Jake, and good morning. Although our quarterly Investor Relations events typically include a presentation on a specific portion of our business, we will instead use all of the 60 minutes scheduled for today's event for a question-and-answer session with our CEO, Tricia Griffith; our CFO, John Sauerland; Personal Lines President, Pat Callahan; Commercial Lines President, John Barbagallo; Chief Investment Officer, Jonathan Bauer; and the General Manager of our Property business, Dave Pratt. Call-in participants may ask questions via the telephone. Dial-in ins