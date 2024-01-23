Q1 2020 Parker-Hannifin Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Parker Hannifin Corporation First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference to your speaker today, Cathy Suever, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, Madam.



Catherine A. Suever - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - Executive VP of Finance & Administration and CFO



Thank you, Joelle. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Parker Hannifin's First Quarter Fiscal Year '20 Earnings Release Teleconference. Joining me today are Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Williams; and President and Chief Operating Officer, Lee Banks.



Today's presentation slides, together with the audio webcast replay, will be accessible on the company's investor information website at phstock.com for 1 year following today's call.



On Slide #2, you'll find the company's safe harbor disclosure statement addressing forward-looking statements as well as non-GAAP financial measures. Reconci