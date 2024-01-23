Q4 2021 Parker-Hannifin Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Todd M. Leombruno - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Todd M. Leombruno, Chief Financial Officer; Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Lee Banks, President and Chief Operating Officer.



Reconciliations for any non-GAAP measures are included in today's materials.