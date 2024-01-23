Q3 2022 Parker-Hannifin Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Parker Hannifin Corporation's Fiscal Year 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



And now it is my pleasure to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Todd Leombruno, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Todd M. Leombruno - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Paul. Good morning and thanks to everyone for joining. This is our fiscal year 2022 Q3 earnings release webcast. As Paul said, this is Todd Leombruno. I am Chief Financial Officer. And as usual, with me today are Tom Williams, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Lee Banks, our Vice Chairman and President.



Today, we are going to discuss forward-looking projections and also, we will discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. Slide 2 in our deck details our disclosure statement on these areas. Actual results may differ from our projections due to uncertainties listed in these forward-looking statements, and those are detailed in all of our SEC filings. Reconciliatio