Q4 2022 Parker-Hannifin Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Carmen. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Parker's fiscal year 2022 Q4 earnings release webcast. As Carmen said, this is Todd Leombruno, Chief Financial Officer, speaking. And as usual, with me today are Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Lee Banks, Vice Chairman and President.



Today, our discussion will address forward projections and non-GAAP financial measures. Slide 2 of the presentation provides details to our disclosure statement in these areas. Actual results may differ from our projections due to uncertainties listed in these forward-looking statements and detailed in our SEC filings. Reconciliations for all non-GAA