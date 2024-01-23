Q2 2023 Parker-Hannifin Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Parker-Hannifin Corporation's Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



And I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Todd Leombruno, Chief Financial Officer. Sir, please go ahead.



Todd M. Leombruno - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Chris. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Parker's fiscal year 2023 Q2 Earnings Release Webcast. As Chris said, this is Todd Leombruno, Chief Financial Officer speaking. And joining me today is Jenny Parmentier, our Chief Executive Officer; and Lee Banks, our Vice Chairman and President.



Our second quarter results were released this morning and before we get started, I just want to remind everyone, we will be addressing forward projections and non-GAAP financial measures. Slide 2 of this presentation details our disclosures, our disclosure statement to issues in these areas. These forward-looking statements detailed issue