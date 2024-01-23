Q4 2018 PulteGroup Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the PulteGroup's Q4 2018 Quarterly Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Jim Zeumer. Please go ahead, sir.



James P. Zeumer - PulteGroup, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Great. Thank you, Abby, and good morning. I want to welcome everyone to this morning's call to discuss PulteGroup's fourth quarter 2018 operating and financial results. I'm joined this morning by Ryan Marshall, President and CEO; Bob OâShaughnessy, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Jim Ossowski, Senior Vice President, Finance. A copy of this morning's earnings release and the presentation slides that accompanies today's call have been posted to our corporate website at pultegroup.com. We'll also post a replay of today's call to the website a little later today.



I want to highlight that as part of today's call, we will be discussing our reported results as well as our results suggested to exclude the impact of certain significant items. A reconciliation of these adj