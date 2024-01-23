Q2 2019 PulteGroup Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Good morning, my name is Chris, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Q2 2019 PulteGroup, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) James Zeumer, you may begin your conference.



James P. Zeumer - PulteGroup, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Great. Thank you, Chris, and good morning. Pleased to welcome you to PulteGroup's conference call and webcast to review operating and financial results for our second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Here with me today are Ryan Marshall, President and CEO; Bob OâShaughnessy, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Jim Ossowski, Senior VP of Finance.



A copy of this morning's earnings release and the presentation slides that accompany today's call have been posted to our corporate website at pultegroup.com. We'll also post an audio replay of today's call to our website a little later today.



I want to point out that PulteGroup's financial results for the second quarter of 2018, included several unusual items which are noted in our earnings release. As pa