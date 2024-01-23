Q1 2020 PulteGroup Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator
I would like to now hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jim Zeumer. Please go ahead, sir.
James P. Zeumer - PulteGroup, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications
Great. Thank you, Joanne, and good morning. I want to welcome you to PulteGroup's first quarter earnings call. Although sadly, most of the conversation will be about the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In that regard, I certainly hope that you are all well and staying safe. Today's call is a little different, given we have PulteGroup participants located in a number of locations. So I apologize in advance for any technical difficulties we may encounter.
Joining me here at an appropriate social distance, are Ryan Marshall, President and CEO; and Bob OâShaughnessy, Executive Vice President and CFO. Joining us remotely are Jim Ossowski, Senior Vice President of Finance; and I'm pleased to welcome Deb Still, President and CEO of Pulte Financial Services, who is di
