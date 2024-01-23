Q2 2021 Pultegroup Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



James P. Zeumer - PulteGroup, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Great. Thank you, Jamie, and good morning. I appreciate everyone joining today's call to review PulteGroup's operating financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.



Joining me to discuss PulteGroup's strong second quarter are Ryan Marshall, President and CEO; Bob O'Shaughnessy, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Jim Ossowski, Senior Vice President, Finance.



A copy of this morning's earnings release and the presentation slides that accompany today's call have been posted to our corporate website at pultegroup.com. We will also post an audio replay of the call later today.



Let me note that in addition to reviewing our reported Q2 results, we will also be reviewing adjusted results, which exclude a $46 million