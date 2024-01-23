Q1 2023 Pultegroup Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Good morning. My name is Audra, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the PulteGroup Inc. Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Jim Zeumer, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



James P. Zeumer - PulteGroup, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Great. Thank you, Audra. Good morning. I want to thank everyone for joining today's call. As you read in this morning's press release, PulteGroup had an exceptional first quarter, and we are excited to discuss our operating and financial results. Participating on today's call, Ryan Marshall, President and CEO; and Bob O'Shaughnessy, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Jim Ossowski, Senior Vice President, Finance. A copy of our earnings release and this morning's presentation slides have been posted to our corporate website at pultegroup.com. We'll post an audio replay of this call later today.



As noted in this morning's earnings release, to be more