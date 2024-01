Q4 2018 Packaging Corp of America Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Mark W. Kowlzan - Packaging Corporation of America - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Thank you, Heidi. Good morning, and thank you all for participating in Packaging Corporation of America's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Conference Call. I am Mark Kowlzan, Chairman and CEO of PCA, and with me on the call today is Tom Hassfurther, Executive Vice President, who runs the Packaging business; and Bob Mundy, our Chief Financial Officer. I'll begin the call with an overview of our fourth quarter and full year results, and then I'm going to turn it over to Tom and Bob, who'll provide more details. And then I'll wrap things up, and then we'll be glad to take any questions.



Yesterday, we reported fourth quarter 2018 net income of $204.6 million or $2.16 per s