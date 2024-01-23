Q4 2020 Packaging Corp of America Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Mark W. Kowlzan - Packaging Corporation of America - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Thank you, Holly. And good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I'm Mark Kowlzan, Chairman and CEO of Packaging Corporation of America. And with me on the call today is Tom Hassfurther, Executive Vice President, who runs the Packaging business; and Bob Mundy, our Chief Financial Officer.



I'll begin the call with an overview of our fourth quarter and full year results and then turn the call over to Tom and Bob, who'll provide more details. I'll then wrap things up and we'd be glad to take questions.



Yesterday, we reported fourth quarter 2020 net income of $124 million or $1.30 per share. Excluding the special items, fourth quarter 2020 net income was $