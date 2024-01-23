Q2 2021 Packaging Corp of America Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Mark W. Kowlzan - Packaging Corporation of America - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Thank you, Stephanie. Good morning, and thank you for participating in Packaging Corporation of America's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call. I'm Mark Kowlzan, Chairman and CEO of PCA, and with me on the call today are Tom Hassfurther, Executive Vice President, who runs the Packaging business; and Bob Mundy, our Chief Financial Officer.



I'll begin the call with an overview of our second quarter results and then turn the call over to Tom and Bob, who'll provide further details. I'll then wrap things up, and then we'd be glad to take questions.



Yesterday, we reported second quarter net income of $207 million or $2.17 per share.