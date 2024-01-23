Q4 2021 Packaging Corp of America Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Thank you for joining Packaging Corporation of America's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call. Your host today will be Mark Kowlzan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PCA. Upon conclusion of his narrative, there will be a Q&A session.



I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Kowlzan, and please proceed when you are ready.



Mark W. Kowlzan - Packaging Corporation of America - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Thank you, Myra. Good morning, and thank you all for participating in Packaging Corporation of America's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call. I'm Mark Kowlzan, Chairman and CEO of PCA, and with me on the call today is Tom Hassfurther, Executive Vice President, who runs the Packaging business; and Bob Mundy, our Chief Financial Officer.



I'll begin the call with an overview of our fourth quarter and full year results, and I'll be turning the call over to Tom and Bob, who'll provide further details. I'll then wrap things up, and then after that, we'll be glad to take questions.



Yesterday, we report