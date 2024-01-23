Q3 2023 Philip Morris International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Philip Morris International Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is scheduled to last about 1 hour including remarks by Philip Morris International management and the question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) Media representatives on the call will also be invited to ask questions at the conclusion of questions from the investment community. I will now turn the call over to Mr. James Bushnell, Vice President of Investor Relations and Financial Communications. Please go ahead, sir.
James R. Bushnell - Philip Morris International Inc. - VP of IR & Financial Communications
Welcome. Thank you for joining us. Earlier today, we issued a press release containing detailed information on our 2023 third quarter results. The press release is available on our website at pmi.com. A glossary of terms, including the definition for smoke-free products as well as adjustments, other calculations and reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for non-GAAP financial measures cited in this presentation and additional net revenue da
