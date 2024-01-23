Q4 2018 Pentair PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



James C. Lucas - Pentair plc - Senior VP of IR & Treasurer



Thanks, Kathy, and welcome to Pentair's Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call, we're glad you could join us. I'm Jim Lucas, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer. And with me today is John Stauch, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Borin, our Chief Financial Officer.



On today's call, we will provide details on our fourth quarter and full year 2018 performance as well as our first quarter and full year 2019 outlook as outlined in this morning's press release.



Before we begin, let me remind you that any statements made about the company's anticipated financial results are forward-looking statements subject to future risks and uncertainties, such as the risks outlined in Pentair's most recent 10-Q, Form 10-K and today's press rel