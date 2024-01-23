Q4 2019 Pentair PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



James C. Lucas - Pentair plc - Senior VP of IR & Treasurer



Thanks, Mariama, and welcome to Pentair's Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. We're glad you could join us today. I'm Jim Lucas, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer. And with me today is John Stauch, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Borin, our Chief Financial Officer.



On today's call, we will provide details on our fourth quarter 2019 performance as well as our first quarter and full year 2020 outlook as outlined in this morning's press release.



Before we begin, let me remind you that any statements made about the company's anticipated financial results are forward-looking statements subject to future risks and uncertainties, such as the risk