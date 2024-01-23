Q4 2021 Pentair PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



James C. Lucas - Pentair plc - Senior VP of IR & Treasurer



Thanks, Stephanie, and welcome to Pentair's Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. We're glad you could join us today. I'm Jim Lucas, Senior Vice President, Treasurer, FP&A and Investor Relations. And with me today is John Stauch, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Fishman, our Chief Financial Officer. On today's call, we will provide details on our fourth quarter and full year performance as outlined in this morning's press release.



