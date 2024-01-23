Q4 2018 Pinnacle West Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Ms. Stefanie Layton. Ma'am, the floor is yours.



Stefanie Layton - Pinnacle West Capital Corporation - Director of IR



Thank you, Jess. I would like to thank everyone for participating in the conference call and webcast to review our fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings, recent developments and operating performance. Our speakers today will be our Chairman and CEO, Don Brandt; and our CFO, Jim Hatfield. Jeff Guldner, APS' President; and Daniel Froetscher, APS' Executive Vice President of Operations, are also here with us.



First I need to cover a few details with you. The slides that we will be using are available on our Investor Relations website, along with our earnings release and related information. Note that the slides contain reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial information.



Today's comments and our slides contain forward-looking stat