Q1 2023 Insulet Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Insulet Corporation First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Deborah Gordon, Vice President, Investor Relations.



Deborah R. Gordon - Insulet Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for Insulet's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. With me today are Jim Hollingshead, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Wayde McMillan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Bret Christensen, our Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, is also with us for the Q&A portion of our call. Both the replay of this call and the press release discussing our 2023 first quarter results and guidance will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website. Also on our website is our first quarter supplemental earnings presentation. We encourage you to reference that document for a summary of key metrics and business updates.



Before we begin, we wou