Q4 2019 PPL Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Andy Ludwig - PPL Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you, Rocco. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the PPL Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results. We've provided slides for this presentation and our earnings release issued this morning on the Investors section of our website.



Our presentation and earnings release, which we will discuss today during the call, contain forward-looking statements about future operating results or other future events. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the appendix of this presentation and PPL's SEC filings for a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements.



We will also refer to earnings from ongoing operations