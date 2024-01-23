Q4 2022 PPL Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the PPL Corporation Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2022 financial results. We provided slides for this presentation on the Investors section of our website. We'll begin today's call with updates from Vincent Sorgi, PPL President and CEO; and Joe Bergstein, Chief Financial Officer. And we'll conclude with a Q&A session following our prepared remarks. Before we get started, I'll draw your attention to Slide 2 and a brief cautionary statement.



Our presentation today contains forward-looking statements about future operating results or other future events. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the appendix of this presentation and PPL