Q1 2021 Prudential Financial Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Prudential Quarterly Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And as a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Darin Arita. Please go ahead.



Darin C. Arita - Prudential Financial, Inc. - Senior VP and Head of IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining our call. Representing Prudential on today's call are Charlie Lowrey, Chairman and CEO; Rob Falzon, Vice Chairman; Andy Sullivan, Head of U.S.



(technical difficulty)



Charles Frederick Lowrey - Prudential Financial, Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President



Okay. Now we can hear -- sorry, everybody. We're having a little bit of difficulty. It's Charlie. Darin will start over.



Darin C. Arita - Prudential Financial, Inc. - Senior VP and Head of IR



Let me start over here. So good morning, and thank you for joining our call. Representing Prudential on today's call are Charlie Lowrey, Chairman and CEO; Rob Falzon,