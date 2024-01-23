Q2 2021 Prudential Financial Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Prudential's quarterly earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.



I'll turn the call now over to Darin Arita. Please go ahead.



Darin C. Arita - Prudential Financial, Inc. - Senior VP and Head of IR



Thank you, John. Good morning, and thank you for joining our call. Representing Prudential on today's call are Charlie Lowrey, Chairman and CEO; Rob Falzon, Vice Chairman; Andy Sullivan, Head of U.S. Businesses; Scott Sleyster, Head of International Businesses; Ken Tanji, Chief Financial Officer; and Rob Axel, Controller and Principal Accounting Officer. We will start with prepared comments by Charlie, Bob and Ken, and then we will take your questions.



Today's presentation may include forward-looking statements. It is possible that actual results may differ materially from the predictions we make today. In addition, this presentation may include references to non-GAAP measures. For a reconciliation of such measures to the comparable GAAP measures and the discussion of