Q3 2023 Public Storage Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Public Storage Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ryan Burke, Vice President of Investor Relations for Public Storage. Thank you. Mr. Burke, you may begin.



Ryan C. Burke - Public Storage - VP of IR



Thank you, Rob. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our third quarter 2023 earnings call. I'm here with Joe Russell and Tom Boyle. Before we begin, we want to remind you that certain matters discussed during this call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain economic risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements speak only as of today, October 31, 2023, and we assume no obligation to update, revise or supplement statements to become untrue because of subsequent events.



A reconciliation to GAAP of the non-GAAP financial measures we provide on this call is included in our earnings release. You can find our press release, su