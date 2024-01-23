Q1 2020 Phillips 66 Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Jeffrey Alan Dietert - Phillips 66 - VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Phillips 66 first quarter earnings conference call. Participants on today's call will include Greg Garland, Chairman and CEO; Kevin Mitchell, Executive Vice President and CFO; Bob Herman, Executive Vice President, Refining; Brian Mandell, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Commercial; and Tim Roberts, Executive Vice President, Midstream.



Today's presentation material can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Phillips 66 website along with supplemental financial and operating information. Slide 2 contains our safe harbor statement. We will be making forward-looking statements during the presentation and our Q&A session. Actual results may differ materially from today's comments. Facto