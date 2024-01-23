Q4 2020 Phillips 66 Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Jeffrey Alan Dietert - Phillips 66 - VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Phillips 66 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Participants on today's call will include Greg Garland, Chairman and CEO; Kevin Mitchell, EVP and CFO; Bob Herman, EVP Refining; Brian Mandell, EVP Marketing and Commercial; and Tim Roberts, EVP Midstream.



Today's presentation material can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Phillips 66 website, along with supplemental financial and operating information.



Slide 2 contains our safe harbor statement. We will be making forward-looking statements during the presentation and our Q&A session. Actual results may differ materially from today's comments. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are included here a