Q1 2022 Phillips 66 Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Welcome to the First Quarter 2022 Phillips 66 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Erica, and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the call over to Jeff Dietert, Vice President, Investor Relations. Jeff, you may begin.



Jeffrey Alan Dietert - Phillips 66 - VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Phillips 66 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Participants on today's call will include Greg Garland, Chairman and CEO; Mark Lashier, President and COO; Kevin Mitchell, EVP and CFO; Bob Herman, EVP, Refining; Brian Mandell, EVP, Marketing and Commercial; and Tim Roberts, EVP, Midstream.



Today's presentation materials can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Phillips 66 website, along with supplemental financial and operating information.



Slide 2 contains our safe harbor statement. We'll be making forward-looking statements during today's call. Actual results may differ materially from today's comments. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are included h