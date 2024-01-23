Q4 2022 Phillips 66 Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2022 Phillips 66 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Emily, and I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Jeff Dietert, Vice President of Investor Relations. Jeff, you may begin.



Jeffrey Alan Dietert - Phillips 66 - VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Phillips 66 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Participants on today's call include Mark Lashier, President and CEO; Kevin Mitchell, CFO; Brian Mandell, Marketing and Commercial; Tim Roberts, Midstream and Chemicals and Rich Harbison, Refining. Today's presentation material can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Phillips 66 website, along with supplemental financial and operating information.



Slide 2 contains our safe harbor statement. We will be making forward-looking statements during today's call. Actual results may differ materially from today's comments. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are included here as