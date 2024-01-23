Q1 2020 PTC Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the PTC 2020 First Quarter Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Tim Fox, PTC's Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Timothy M. Fox - PTC Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Sheila. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining PTC's conference call to discuss our fiscal Q1 '20 results. On the call today are Jim Heppelmann, Chief Executive Officer; and Kristian Talvitie, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, please note that today's comments include forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future financial guidance. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and involve factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information concerning these factors is contained in PTC's filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly r