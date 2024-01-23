Q4 2020 PTC Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the PTC 2020 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Tim Fox, PTC's Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Timothy M. Fox - PTC Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Joelle. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining PTC's conference call to discuss our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results. On the call today are Jim Heppelmann, Chief Executive Officer; and Kristian Talvitie, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, we'd like to acknowledge that a table from our press release became public, and we're currently looking into how this happened. In the meantime, of course, the full set of earnings documents are available on PTC's Investor Relations website.



Now moving on to today's call. Please note that our comments, including forward-looking statements including statements regarding future financial guidance. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and involve factors t