Q1 2022 PTC Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the PTC's 2022 First Quarter Conference Call. During today's presentation, all parties will be in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, the conference will be open for questions. I'd now like to turn the call over to Matt Shimao, PTC's Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Matthew Shimao - PTC Inc. - SVP of IR



Hello. Thank you, Julian, and welcome to PTC's results call for Q1 of fiscal '22. On the (technical difficulty) Jim Heppelmann, Chief Executive Officer; and Kristian Talvitie, Chief Financial Officer.



During this call, PTC will make forward-looking statements, including guidance on future operating results. Because such statements deal with future events, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements can be found in PTC's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other f