Q3 2023 PTC Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to PTC's 2023 Third Quarter Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Shimao, PTC's Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Matthew Shimao - PTC Inc. - SVP of IR



Good afternoon. Thank you, Josh, and welcome to PTC's 2023 Third Quarter Conference Call. On the call today are Jim Heppelmann, Chief Executive Officer; Kristian Talvitie, Chief Financial Officer; and Neil Barua, CEO Elect.



Today's conference call is being broadcast live through an audio webcast, and a replay of the call will be available later today at www.ptc.com. During this call, PTC will make forward-looking statements, including guidance as to future operating results. Because such statements deal with future events, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements can be found in PTC's annual report on For